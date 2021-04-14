Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,062,977. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

