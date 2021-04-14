Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,420,000.

ENV traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 378,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

