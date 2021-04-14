Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

EPOKY stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

