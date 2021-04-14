ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. ePlus comprises 5.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,964. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.