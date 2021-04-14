Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.