Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alibaba Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Shares of BABA opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.