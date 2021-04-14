Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $302.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry over the past three months. This residential REIT has a substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies and offers prospects for long-term growth. It also has a healthy balance sheet, and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities in its markets are affected, dampening rental rates and occupancy, and leading to high-concession activity. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes. Also, the recent trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook for this REIT with estimates moving south.”

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.63.

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,478. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.53.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

