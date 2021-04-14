Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.61

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.61 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,168,385 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.61.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

