Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.38. Euronav shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 65,907 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Euronav by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

