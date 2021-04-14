Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

