Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

