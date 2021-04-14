Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

