Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $724.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

