Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 874 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 864,255 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

