Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 160,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a market cap of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

