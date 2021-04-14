EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,751. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

