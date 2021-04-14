Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.25. Evolus shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 4,683 shares traded.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

