EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $159,414.05

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $159,414.05 and $86,900.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00041834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.