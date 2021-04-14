EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.34

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.30. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 11,095 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

