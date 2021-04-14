Falconswap One Day Volume Hits $895,334.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and $895,334.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

