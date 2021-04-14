Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

