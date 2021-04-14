FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,198 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 102.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

