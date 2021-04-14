FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,457 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

ACN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $285.17. 41,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

