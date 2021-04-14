FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190,476 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. 135,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $434.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.