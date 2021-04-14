Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0355

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $63,068.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009108 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

