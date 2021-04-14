Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 285,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.