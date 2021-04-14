Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,658 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

