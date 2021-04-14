Financial Analysis: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qumu and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 4.20 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -13.15 Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.54 $26.25 million $0.75 44.01

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qumu and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68% Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12%

Volatility and Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Qumu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

