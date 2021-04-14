Financial Survey: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Sundance Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.00 -$39.59 million ($0.58) N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

