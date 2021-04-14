Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.60. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

