First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,713.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.
