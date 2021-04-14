First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,713.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

