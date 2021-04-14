First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,713.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit