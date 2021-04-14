First Hawaiian Bank Buys 553 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

