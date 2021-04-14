First Hawaiian Bank Has $941,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

