First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 137,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

