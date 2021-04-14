First Hawaiian Bank Invests $791,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.70 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.