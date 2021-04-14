First Hawaiian Bank Sells 260 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

