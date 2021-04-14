First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,255 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.9% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

