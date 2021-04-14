First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,374. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.10 and a twelve month high of C$52.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
