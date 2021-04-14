First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,374. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.10 and a twelve month high of C$52.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1415566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.