First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FTAG opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

