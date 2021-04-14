First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.14% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.