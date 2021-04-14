Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

