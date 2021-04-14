Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.04. 64,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.