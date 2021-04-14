Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $65,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 75,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

