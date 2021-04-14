Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLNG. Danske lowered Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $489.61 million, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

