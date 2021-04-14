Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Flex has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.