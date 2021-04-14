Flowchain Price Hits $0.0606 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $53,445.96 and approximately $133.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00628071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.