FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLIDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

