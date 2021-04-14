Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS VIAAY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
