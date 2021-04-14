Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIAAY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.