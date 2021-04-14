Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLUX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 157,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 71.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

