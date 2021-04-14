FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2,531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.